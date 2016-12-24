Marcus Smart is a vital part to the Boston Celtics‘ success. He is a leader on both ends of the court, and has the respect of everyone in the locker room. Smart is a also superb defender with the ability to guard almost anyone head coach Brad Stevens needs him to.

The only thing keeping Smart from NBA stardom is his limited offensive game. The third year guard makes big plays in crucial moments, and has spurts where he controls the game on both ends of the court. However, he doesn’t produce on the offensive end with enough consistency for Smart to take the next step in his NBA career.

I have come up with five things Marcus Smart could do to progress his offensive game and start to give this Celtics team what he is truly capable of.

Take less Three Pointers

I think Smart has improved his shooting stroke from last season. His three point percentage is still poor. This is due to the fact that Smart’s shot selection on threes is moderately questionable. There are times when he takes a three pointer early in the shot clock where he should instead look to create a play or drive to the basket.

Also, his low percentage is also due to the fact that he is the primary playmaker in the second unit. Sometimes he is forced to make his own shot because the other reserves do not have the ability. This makes him take a lot of shot clock beating, contested threes that are difficult to make.

Smart’s best course of action is to try and take less threes. There are many players in the NBA that struggle from the outside to start their career and work there way to become good shooters. Right now, I think Smart should only take open threes that are the absolute best shot he could be taking in a given possession. That way the misses won’t disrupt his rhythm, and he can develop the other parts of his game.

Continued Playmaking Improvement

The one area I believe Smart has made the biggest leap forward has been his ability to create plays for his teammates. Especially in pick and roll situations, it looks like Smart is in complete control of the play. This is a crucial aspect of any point guard’s offensive repertoire in today’s NBA. Almost every offensive possession is run through a high pick and roll.

If Smart can continue to be an effective ball handler leading the second unit, it will open up more opportunities for easy baskets. If defenders are worried too much about Smart finding an open man, driving lanes become more open which will give him more free throw chances.

Getting to the free throw line is an important part to anyone’s offensive game. Just look at Isaiah Thomas. If he’s having a tough night shooting the ball, he always makes sure he gets to the line to see if he can’t figure it out there. Free throws are important to gaining a shooting rhythm, which should help Smart’s low percentages.

Polished Post Game

Marcus Smart’s unique size as a guard gives him an advantage against usual players at that position. This season, we have seen Brad Stevens utilize mismatches down in the post with Smart working on a smaller defender for an easy hoop.

Smart has shown that he is comfortable in the post as he used multiple different moves to score. I believe that this is a facet of Smart’s game that can help him become an above average offensive player. The Oklahoma State product should continue to look for post up opportunities, and possibly work with other post oriented players on the team to learn new moves. I could even see Tommy Heinsohn being able to give Smart some pointers for post scoring. Imagine if Smart pulls out the classic Heinsohn hook in a game. I would pay good money to see that.

Drive to the Basket

This kind of goes along with taking less threes, but I think that it is in the best interest of any player to drive to the basket more. Smart has the ability to be a forceful slasher, and he should take the ball to the basket almost every chance he gets.

Driving the ball inside breaks down the defense, and Smart’s passing ability would make him a dangerous drive and kick player. When there isn’t a pass to make, Smart could easily get to the free throw line. He could be like Paul Pierce in this aspect. Pierce was exceptional at drawing contact and living at the free thrown line. Smart could follow in the Celtics legend’s footsteps and work towards easier points.

Off Ball Movement

Smart is an intelligent basketball player. He makes a lot of smart plays on both ends, but I have not seen him move very well without the ball. He does a great job at moving without the ball when a shot goes up to get the offensive rebound, but not to score.

I could see Smart being an effective off ball cutter by finding holes in the defense and having his teammates find him for easy scores. This is the route that fellow guard Avery Bradley took in the early part of his playing days. Bradley was not as gifted an offensive player back in 2011-2012 as he is now, so he had to make opportunities for himself. Smart could follow this blueprint to get himself going with easy lay ins.

Defensively, Smart is borderline elite. His ability to guard every position and fight through screens is unparalleled among other guards. Offense is the thing that’s keeping Smart from taking the next step in his career towards stardom. Developing into a real star would help the Celtics tremendously in their search for another championship to add to their collection.

