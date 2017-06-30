Flames sign defenseman Michael Stone to 3-year deal

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) The Calgary Flames have signed defenseman Michael Stone to a three-year deal reportedly worth $10.5 million.

The Flames acquired Stone from Arizona before last season’s trade deadline to add stability to their defense.

He had two goals and four assists and was a plus-5 in 19 regular-season games with Calgary, and added a goal in five playoff games.

Stone has 26 goals and 76 assists in 343 games with Arizona and Calgary.

The signing capped a busy day for the Flames, who also waived forward Lance Bouma and defenseman Ryan Murphy for the purposes of buying out their contracts.

—

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey