Flat Restaurant Industry Traffic Growth In 2017 Will Be a Repeat Of 2016, Says NPD

Restaurant industry traffic growth in 2017 will be flat, a repeat of the flat growth in 2016, says The NPD Group. Quick-service restaurants like McDonald’s Corp. and Wendy’s Co. will see an estimated 1% increase in visits this year, better than the flat QSR growth last year. However, that will be offset by a 2% decline in traffic at full-service restaurants, the group said. Trends to watch for the coming year include an increase in the number of restaurant loyalty programs and the use of third-party providers for delivery service, and a spike in the use of mobile ordering. See also: The restaurant recession has arrived… here’s yet more evidence

