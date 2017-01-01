42.4 F
Flight attendants can't 'think straight' after 'toxic fumes' leak

British Airways' new Airbus A380 arrives at a hanger after landing at Heathrow airport in London July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hackett/File Photo - RTX2C595

British Airways attendants began babbling, stuffing food in their mouths and forgetting where they were during a flight after “toxic fumes” leaked into a cabin, according to a report.

At least 12 attendants began exhibiting weird behavior on the Oct. 25 flight from San Francisco to London, including “forgetfulness, confusion, inability to think straight,” the Sunday Times of London reported.

They treated themselves with emergency oxygen as the pilots called for an emergency landing in Vancouver, Canada.

All attendants and three pilots were rushed to a nearby hospital.

British Airways said its engineers inspected the aircraft and “no fault was found.”

The article first appeared on the New York Post.

