DEVELOPING: The stabbing of a police officer at a Michigan airport on Wednesday by a Canadian citizen is being investigated by the FBI as an act of terrorism, officials said.

FBI Special Agent in Charge David P. Gelios said at a news conference Amor Ftouhi, a 50-year-old Canadian citizen, entered Bishop International Airport in Flint, Michigan around 9:45 a.m. and went to a restroom before dropping both of his bags, coming out with a knife and yelling “Allahu Akbar,” the Arabic phrase for “God is great,” before stabbing Officer Jeff Neville in the neck.

Ftouhi said something similar to “you have killed people in Syria, Iraq, and Afghanistan, and we are all going to die” as he was being arrested, accroding to Gelios.

The Canadian citizen was motivated to come to the airport and conduct this act of violence out of a “hated of the United States,” according to Gelios.

Federal prosecutors have charged Ftouhi with committing violence at an airport.

Neville is currently listed as being in stable condition, according to Michigan State Police.

The FBI said this is believed to be an isolated incident.

A White House official confirmed to Fox News that President Trump has been briefed on the stabbing.

Law enforcement agencies in Canada are in touch with their U.S. counterparts and are and assisting in every way possible, Canadian Embassy spokesperson Christine Constantin told Fox News. Constantin said Canada condemns this “heinous and cowardly act,” and that “our thoughts and sympathies are with the officer and his loved ones.”

Ken Brown told The Flint Journal he was dropping off his daughter at the airport and saw the officer bleeding from his neck. He says he saw a man detained by police and a knife on the ground.

“The cop was on his hands and knees bleeding from his neck,” Brown said. “I said they need to get him a towel.”

Cherie Carpenter, who was awaiting a flight to Texas to see her new grandchild, tells Flint TV station WJRT she saw the attacker being led away in handcuffs. She described the man in custody as appearing “blank, just totally blank.”

Genesee County Commissioner Mark Young, a friend of Neville, called him “an honorable man” whom he worked with at the county Sheriff’s Department, according to MLive.

Neville was a lieutenant with the airport’s police department, said Young, who met with the victim’s family and at the hospital today.

“As expected, they are shook up. They are concerned,” he told MLive.

The FBI is the lead agency on the scene. State police troopers, along with ATF agents, are also at the airport investigating.

The airport was closed for several hours as a result of the stabbing.

Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder asked state resident to “keep the attacked officer in your thoughts and prayers” on Twitter.

Mayor Karen Weaver said in a release Wednesday “the situation is under control” but officials sought to take “extra precautions” in light of the Wednesday morning incident at Bishop International Airport. The municipal building remains open.

In response to the stabbing, Flint police were stationed around the City Hall but the building remained open for business.

The airport posted Wednesday on Facebook that passengers were safe and were being told to check for flight delays or cancellations.

The stabbing is the second evacuation at Bishop International Airport this month. In the previous incident, the airport terminal was evacuated June 8 after officers noticed a suspicious bag. The bag turned out to contain nothing dangerous.

