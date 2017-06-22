Flint airport attack: New details emerge about suspect

In the day following what federal officials are investigating as an act of terrorism, new details have emerged about the attacker who allegedly stabbed a police officer at an airport in Flint, Michigan.

In a news conference Thursday, FBI officials released more information about Amor Ftouhi, the 50-year-old Canadian citizen who allegedly stabbed a police officer in the neck at Bishop International Airport.

Officials confirmed that Ftouhi, who has been living in Canada for the past 10 years, was born in Tunisia. He currently holds dual Canadian and Tunisian citizenship.

FLINT AIRPORT ATTACK: MICHIGAN OFFICER STABBED IN ‘ACT OF TERRORISM,’ FBI SAYS

Ftouhi unsuccessfully tried to purchase a gun while in the U.S., the FBI confirmed. FOX 2 reported that he tried to buy a gun at the Gibraltar Trade Center in Mt. Clemons, just after making it to the U.S. on June 16.

The Gibraltar Trade Center is an indoor marketplace where vendors can sell various items, including knives and guns.

Ftouhi legally entered the United States through Lake Champlain, New York. Officials believe he traveled to Michigan on June 18, days before the attack took place.

It was also confirmed the attacker is married with three children, and has been working on-and-off as a truck-driver as recently as two weeks ago. He was also a part-time caretaker at the Montreal apartment building he had lived in, and at one time, he studied to sell insurance.

FLINT AIRPORT ATTACK: CANADIAN-TUNISIAN SUSPECT’S BACKGROUND UNDER SCRUTINY

Ftouhi worked to keep the building’s stairwells clean, paid his rent on time, and according to his landlord, “never made any trouble.”

Authorities are investigating Wednesday’s attack as an act of terrorism, but have no indication if Fhouti was a part of a “wider plot,” according to the FBI.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.