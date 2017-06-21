Flint Bishop Airport: Police officer stabbed in critical condition, airport evacuated

A police officer was stabbed in the neck at Bishop International Airport in Flint, Michigan, and the airport was evacuated.

Bishop International Airport posted Wednesday on Facebook that the officer was hurt but offered no details about the incident. The post added that passengers were safe and were being told to check for flight delays or cancellations.

Ken Brown tells The Flint Journal he was dropping off his daughter at the airport and saw the officer bleeding from his neck. He says he saw a man detained by police and a knife on the ground.

“The cop was on his hands and knees bleeding from his neck,” Brown said. “I said they need to get him a towel.”

On Twitter, Michigan State Police say the officer is in critical condition.

Airport and police officials didn’t immediately respond to messages from The Associated Press seeking comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.