Florida child care workers charged with abusing autistic boy in Snapchat video

Two Florida child care workers were arrested Friday after cops say they were captured on a Snapchat video taunting an 8-year-old autistic boy.

Kaderrica Smith, 26, of Haines City, and Alexus Henderson, 20, of Dundee, were charged in connection with an incident Sept. 1 at Our Children’s Academy in Winter Haven. They surrendered to police a day after police issued warrants for their arrest.

Smith was charged with child abuse and battery and was being held without bond, WTSP-TV reported. Henderson was charged with child neglect and was released on bond. They were also fired from their jobs at the school, police said.

Fox 13 Tampa reported that that video was shot by a cackling Henderson.

The 3-minute video was posted to Snapchat and got back to police, the station reported.

“The child was challenging but they were acting worse than the child,” Winter Haven Police Chief Charlie Bird told the station.

“Chicken, chicken, chicken,” Smith is heard taunting the boy while he hides under a table crying.

She is also seen throwing a backpack at the boy when he refuses to come out.

Smith was also accused of tripping the boy when he emerged from his hiding spot, causing him to fall flat on his back.

The boy was not hurt.

Police said that during interviews last week, both Henderson and Smith said they didn’t feel they did anything wrong.

Fox 13 reported that calls to the school for comment were not returned.