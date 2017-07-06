Florida Everglades small plane crash kills pilot

A missing small plane was found in Florida early Thursday after it crashed into gator-infested water near the Everglades, and investigators said the pilot was dead.

The plane’s owner reported the aircraft missing Wednesday night, WSVN reported.

The FAA and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said the Cessna 152 single-engine airplane turned up around 2 a.m. Thursday in a swampy area of the Everglades.

That same plane was forced to make an emergency landing on a highway in Florida in December 2015, according to reports.

The FAA said the pilot was the only person on board the plane and an alligator was wading next to a body near the crash, WPLG reported.

Police have yet to identify the pilot but said he was a student in flight school.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the FAA are still investigating.

