Florida Gators Basketball: KeVaughn Allen Is Realizing His Star Potential

The Florida Gators men’s basketball team began SEC play with an 81-72 road victory over the Arkansas Razorbacks. Once again, KeVaughn Allen was the star.

The Florida Gators men’s basketball team is off to one of the best starts in program history. Despite playing seven games on a neutral site, the Gators are 10-3 overall, 1-0 in the SEC, and ranked No. 25 in the AP Top 25.

On Thursday, Dec. 29, the Gators began the conference portion of the schedule by securing an impressive road win over the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Florida outclassed Arkansas by utilizing its depth and balance to secure an 81-72 victory. The Gators recorded 16 offensive rebounds, had four different players score in double figures, and Kasey Hill and Chris Chiozza combined for 10 assists.

For as well-rounded as the effort may have been, it’s KeVaughn Allen who stepped up with yet another star-caliber performance.

Tonight’s ???????? leaders: Allen: 21 pts, 2 reb

D-Rob: 17 pts, 7 reb

Hayes: 10 pts, 6 reb

Hill: 10 pts, 2 reb, 6 ast

Leon: 6 pts, 4 reb — Gators M-Basketball (@GatorsMBK) December 30, 2016

This is becoming a promising trend for the Florida men’s basketball team.

Allen has scored at least 20 points in three of his past nine games, as well as 15 in six of the past nine. He’s scored at least 16 points in four of his past five games and has caught fire from beyond the arc in recent weeks.

After scoring 19 points on 5-of-7 shooting from beyond the arc against Little Rock on Dec. 21, he posted 21 points on 5-of-9 shooting from distance against Arkansas on Dec. 29.

Florida sophomore KeVaughn Allen has made a combined 10 three-point shots in his last two games. Has emerged as Gators’ go-to scorer. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) December 30, 2016

Allen won’t average five 3-point field goals made per game, but he’s proven capable of scoring in any number of ways.

Allen stepped up with 21 points against the No. 5 Duke Blue Devils and had 16 points at the No. 20 Florida State Seminoles. He also posted 21 points against the Seton Hall Pirates and tallied 15 points against the No. 7 Gonzaga Bulldogs.

If Allen can maintain this pace, he can lead the Gators offense to extraordinary heights and help Florida become a legitimate contender.

With averages of 14.4 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.2 steals, and 2.1 3-point field goals made per game, Allen is on the fast track to stardom.

