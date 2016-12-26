If the Florida Gators football team is going to defeat the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Outback Bowl, then the defense must contain the running game.

The Iowa Hawkeyes may be entering the Outback Bowl at 8-4, but they’re one of the hottest teams in all of college football. The defense has stepped up and locked down three consecutive teams, including one of the truly elite teams in the country.

For as dominant and impressive as the defense has been, the Florida Gators must be prepared for the Hawkeyes’ explosive run game.

Iowa shocked the world by handing the Michigan Wolverines their first loss of the season, 14-13. It then stepped up with a 28-0 blowout of the Illinois Fighting Illini and dominated the Nebraska Cornhuskers 40-10.

For as brilliant as Iowa’s defense may be, it’s running backs LeShun Daniels Jr. and Akrum Wadley who could take over the Outback Bowl.

Thus far in 2016, Daniels has erupted for 1,013 yards and 10 touchdowns on 5.1 yards per carry. He has an additional 67 yards on eight receptions, but his true value is his ability to run between the tackles and find the end zone.

Daniels picked up 159 yards and two touchdowns against the Illinois Fighting Illini and tallied 158 yards and two touchdown against the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

As for Wadley, he’s accumulated 966 rushing yards, 10 rushing touchdowns, and an average of 6.6 yards per carry. He’s a dynamic receiver, as well, with 32 receptions for 293 yards and three touchdowns.

For those who doubt the possibility of him taking over against Florida, Wadley ran for 115 yards against the Michigan Wolverines and 105 yards and a touchdown against Nebraska.

Any team is susceptible to giving up big plays to talents like Daniels and Wadley.

Iowa’s offensive attack also features quarterback C.J. Beathard, who has 17 touchdowns to seven interceptions. The strength of Iowa’s offense is the running game, however, and that makes containing Daniels and Wadley the most important focus for Florida’s defense.

Fortunately for the Gators, the likes of Caleb Brantley and Jarrad Davis are primed and ready to lead that charge.

The question is: can Florida contain Iowa’s running game and pull out a victory in the Outback Bowl?

