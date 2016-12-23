47.2 F
Rehoboth Beach, DE
Saturday, December 24, 2016
Florida man charged with threatening Trump on Facebook

Florida man charged with threatening Trump on Facebook

By FOX News -
61
In this Dec. 13, 2016, photo, President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a rally at the Wisconsin State Fair Exposition Center in West Allis, Wis. Although pestered to a fare-thee-well to abandon Donald Trump, Republican electors appear to be in no mood for an insurrection in the presidential campaignâ€™s last voting ritual. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

In this Dec. 13, 2016, photo, President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a rally at the Wisconsin State Fair Exposition Center in West Allis, Wis. Although pestered to a fare-thee-well to abandon Donald Trump, Republican electors appear to be in no mood for an insurrection in the presidential campaignâ€™s last voting ritual. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)  (Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. –  A Florida man is in jail on charges that he threatened President-elect Donald Trump on Facebook.

The South Florida Sun Sentinel reports that a federal judge on Friday ordered Kevin Krohn held without bond until another hearing next week.

The Secret Service arrested the 59-year-old Krohn on Thursday at his suburban Fort Lauderdale home after agents say he posted at least two threats against Trump. In one, he allegedly wrote that he was glad President Barack Obama hadn’t seized his guns “because I see a good use for one now” over a picture of Trump.

In another comment about Trump, he allegedly wrote “he will never last long” above a picture of a man holding a sniper rifle.

The Federal Public Defender’s Office was appointed to represent Krohn.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

WGMD Radio
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube
© Resort Broadcasting Company, LLC 2016 - Designed and Managed by DATATECH DIGITAL in association with OXLEY EVERYTHING WEB