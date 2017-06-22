Florida Panthers add Chris Pronger as senior adviser

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Former NHL MVP Chris Pronger has joined the Florida Panthers’ front office as a senior adviser to team president Dale Tallon.

Pronger played in five All-Star games, represented Canada in the Olympics four times, won a Stanley Cup with Anaheim and appeared in 1,167 regular-season games with five clubs.

The 42-year-old Pronger joins the Panthers after almost three years in the NHL’s department of player safety. He joined the league office in October 2014.

The Hall of Fame defenseman’s contract expired after this season. He hasn’t played in an NHL game since 2012 because of post-concussion symptoms. He got a stick to the eye, which ended his playing career. Philadelphia traded his contract to Arizona in the summer of 2015.