Florida sheriff produces results after viral video tough talk

Lake County Sheriff Peyton Grinnell is keeping his promise to drug dealers: He’s coming for them.

The sheriff’s office announced two big drug busts this week, proof, deputies told FOX35, that Grinnell’s vow is more than just tough talk.

Undercover deputies spurred the pair of busts. On Tuesday, officers seized heroin and methamphetamine, arresting five people in the process, and, on Thursday, deputies arrested a man a block away from an elementary school on drug, money and gun charges.

The arrests came only days after Grinnell issued a steely warning — backed by undercover officers with their faces hidden by masks — to drug dealers. The video quickly went viral, being viewed more than a million times.

In the video, Grinnell said his undercover team had already bought heroin from several dealers and officials were only waiting for arrest warrants to be finalized.

He told dealers: “Enjoy trying to sleep tonight.”