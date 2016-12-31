Florida State running back Dalvin Cook announces he will declare for NFL draft

Florida State running back Dalvin Cook will forego his final year of NCAA eligibility and enter the NFL draft, he announced Saturday in a live video on Instagram.

Cook had 145 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries in Friday’s Orange Bowl win over Michigan. He finished this season with a career-high 1,765 yards on the ground and also caught 33 passes for 488 yards. He finished 10th in Heisman voting after finishing sixth in the voting last year. He is the only player in ACC history to rush for more than 4,000 yards in just three seasons.

Cook is widely considered to be second-best running back prospect in this year’s draft, behind LSU star Leonard Fournette. Fournette has already declared for the draft, as has Stanford running back Christian McCaffery.

