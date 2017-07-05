Florida teens arrested after Snapchat videos showed them trespassing into waterpark

Two 18-year-old girls were arrested Wednesday in Florida after police were given Snapchat videos of the duo breaking into a water park.

Logan Brooke Larrimore and Farren Marie Lane were arrested and charged with one count of third-degree burglary in Myrtle Beach, according to WMBF. The two girls are being held at Myrtle Beach Jail.

Officers met with a person who played the teen’s videos from Snapchat, showing the two girls intruding into the Myrtle Waves Water Park early Saturday morning. Lane and Larrimore were both caught eating Italian ices, but not paying for them. Police said the stolen Italian ices cost around $8.

At some time during one of the videos, Larrimore said: “We went down all the slides.” The teen also confessed to “jumping the fence” to get into the park.

Police were able to identify the girls through their Snapchat usernames and then through DMV records.