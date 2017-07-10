Florida woman, 71, attacked by alligator in gated community

A Florida woman was airlifted to the hospital after she was attacked by a 10-foot alligator in a gated community Sunday, just days after another gator nearly bit a golf ball diver’s arm off.

The woman, 71, was in the Shadow Wood Preserve gated community in San Carlos Park when she was attacked just before 6 p.m., according to San Carlos Park Fire District. The woman was bitten several times on her arm and leg.

The woman was transported to the hospital as a “trauma alert.”

A trapper was called to the scene to capture the 10-foot alligator. The gator will be euthanized, officials told Fox 13.

The attack comes two days after an alligator nearly ripped a professional golf ball diver’s arm off in Charlotte County. Scott Lahodik, 51, was working in a lake at the Rotonda Golf and Country Club at the time.

“He just came and, full blast, grabbed my arm all the way back in his throat and then he started to roll with me,” Lahodik recalled. “He rolled a couple times and then he still didn’t let go so I knew I had to do something, so I started punching him up by the eye and then he let go.”

