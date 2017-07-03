A teenage intruder at a Florida condominium was shot in the leg after he assaulted one resident and lunged at another who had a gun.

Brittany Cheek, 31, armed herself when she saw a stranger beating her neighbor at their Tarpon Springs condo complex early Saturday, according to local media.

Cheek was standing in the doorway of her apartment and opened fire when the intruder came towards her.

The gunshots drew the attention of other residents who attempted to intervene as Cheek and her daughter ran and hid in a bathroom, The Tampa Times reported.

Deputies said the intruder was Daniel Morley, 18, of Clearwater, who may have been intoxicated or on drugs.

Morley was wearing only boxer shorts when deptuies showed up, WFTS-TV reported.

Cheek and other resiidents woke up when they heard Morley banging on Susan Bass’s door, The Times reported.

Bass, 52, opened the door because she thought Morley was hurt. His head was bleeding.

He was incoherent and then attacked Bass as he tried to barge into her apartment, paper reported. She didn’t know him.

“It was just crazy,” resident Gaytano Puccio told Fox 13. “Then I heard the boom and then I was like, I’m leaving.”

Morley was treated at the hospital and charged with battery, burglary and resisting arrested, the station reported.

Deputies struggled to subdue Morley.