Floyd Mayweather will help Chris Brown, Soulja Boy settle beef in 3-round PPV bout

By news@wgmd.com -
19

Rapper Soulja Boy says he is settling his feud with singer Chris Brown via his fists.

Not on the streets or in a TMZ clip, though. He announced on Instagram Thursday that the two had agreed to a three-round celebrity boxing match to be aired on PPV through Floyd Mayweather’s company.

Brown confirmed the fight in a separate Instagram post.

The pair have been publicly feuding since Soulja Boy like an Instagram picture of Brown’s ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran on Jan. 2.

Mayweather was quick to capitalize on the beef, arranging the $1 million match and sharing a promotional poster for it on Thursday.

He’s not just involved behind the scenes, either. He’ll be training Soulja Boy for the fight.

No word on who will train Brown.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR