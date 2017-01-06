Floyd Mayweather will help Chris Brown, Soulja Boy settle beef in 3-round PPV bout

Rapper Soulja Boy says he is settling his feud with singer Chris Brown via his fists.

Not on the streets or in a TMZ clip, though. He announced on Instagram Thursday that the two had agreed to a three-round celebrity boxing match to be aired on PPV through Floyd Mayweather’s company.

Brown confirmed the fight in a separate Instagram post.

The pair have been publicly feuding since Soulja Boy like an Instagram picture of Brown’s ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran on Jan. 2.

Mayweather was quick to capitalize on the beef, arranging the $1 million match and sharing a promotional poster for it on Thursday.

He’s not just involved behind the scenes, either. He’ll be training Soulja Boy for the fight.

No word on who will train Brown.