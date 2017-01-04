Flu Shots Offered One More Time

With flu activity set to ramp up significantly in January, the Division of Public Health is taking steps to prevent it. Free flu vaccinations are being offered one final time for the flu season later this month. The Division is setting up this vaccination distribution center at the Legislative Hall Library in Dover on Wednesday, January 18 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Anyone ages 6 months or older is eligible to receive the shot. Vaccinations are also available through June 23 throughout the state, with locations in Milford, Seaford, Newark and Dover.