Flush with success, Texas toilet-seat artist ready to retire

Barney Smith, the man known as the “King of the Commode,” has been creating works of art out of toilet seats for more than 50 years.

But he’s finally calling it quits, FOX 29 in San Antonio reported.

The 96-year-old retired plumber from Texas created the Toilet Seat Art Museum to showcase his porcelain masterpieces. Over the years, Smith has decorated roughly 1,300 toilet seats – with themes as varied as the Berlin Wall to Barbie and Ken.

“Each one of them has got a story,” Smith told the local television station.

In a 2011 interview with the station, Smith said each toilet seat can take up to 100 hours to make.

But now Smith says his age may be finally catching up to him.

“I can’t do what I used to do,” he said.

Carye Bye, a friend of Smith’s, said he hopes to sell his unique legacy to another museum. But he prefers that it stay put, in Alamo Heights.

“If we can save it and have it be here, that would be my ultimate,” Carye told Fox 29.

Those wanting to check out the artwork for themselves better hurry, Smith said.

“I know that it won’t be long,” he said, “until the Lord will call me and say, ‘That’s enough’.”