Flyers re-sign Jordan Weal to 2-year deal

PHILADELPHIA (AP) The Philadelphia Flyers have re-signed forward Jordan Weal to a two-year deal.

General manager Ron Hextall announced the deal Thursday night. Weal agreed to stay in Philadelphia, reaching a deal less than 48 hours before he would’ve become an unrestricted free agent.

The 25-year-old drew significant interest around the league after breaking out with eight goals and four assists in 23 games last season. Weal had no points in his first 14 NHL games.

A third-round pick in 2010, Weal was traded from the Los Angeles Kings to the Flyers along with a third-round pick for Vinny Lecavalier and Luke Schenn.

Keeping Weal could help Philadelphia compensate for the lost production when they traded Brayden Schenn to St. Louis for two first-round picks and Jori Lehtera.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey