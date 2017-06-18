Smith went 3-for-5 with three runs scored and an RBI, while Trumbo turned in a 2-for-4 day with three RBIs to support Ubaldo Jimenez in his first start since his demotion to the bullpen last month. The righty went seven innings, allowing two runs on four hits.

St. Louis entered Sunday’s game with eight homers hit against Baltimore in the first two games of the series, and Stephen Piscotty added two more with blasts in the second and fourth innings before Dexter Fowler and Yadier Molina tacked on the Cards’ 11th and 12th homers of the series in the eighth. The two teams combined for 22 home runs in the three-game series.

Cardinals starter Lance Lynn went 4 2/3 innings, allowing seven runs on nine hits, including four home runs.

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED

Castillo’s 5th-inning blast: On a 1-1 count, Castillo sent a projected 440-foot home run to center field right after center fielder Fowler robbed Jonathan Schoop of a 2-run shot in the previous at-bat. The Orioles scored four runs on two homers and two triples in the inning to chase Lynn from the game.

Jimenez escapes trouble:The Cardinals had runners on first and second in the third inning with two outs and Tommy Pham at the plate. Jimenez fell behind, 3-0, in the count, but he attacked the batter with a 90.5-mph fastball on the inner third of the plate that forced Pham into an inning-ending groundout.