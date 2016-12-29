34.3 F
Fog engulfs parts of United Arab Emirates, delaying flights

  • People jog at the Umm Suqeim beach on a foggy morning in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016. A heavy seasonal fog engulfed the skyscraper-lined skyline of Dubai for several hours, causing some flights to be delayed at the world's busiest international airport. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)

  • A lifeguard looks out at the fog covered empty Umm Suqeim beach, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016. A heavy seasonal fog engulfed the skyscraper-lined skyline of Dubai for several hours, causing some flights to be delayed at the world's busiest international airport. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)

  • A man jogs in the fog at the Umm Suqeim beach in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016. A heavy seasonal fog engulfed the skyscraper-lined skyline of Dubai for several hours, causing some flights to be delayed at the world's busiest international airport. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates –  Thick seasonal fog again has engulfed parts of the United Arab Emirates, delaying flights.

The UAE’s National Center of Meteorology & Seismology said Thursday that visibility dropped below 50 meters (55 yards) in areas around the country.

Dubai International Airport, the world’s busiest for international travel and home to long-haul carrier Emirates, saw flight delays. Delays also hit Abu Dhabi and Sharjah’s international airports.

Dubai police said heavy fog on Wednesday caused 119 traffic crashes. Authorities offered no immediate number of crashes Thursday as the fog appeared even thicker in some parts of the city-state, which is home to the world’s tallest building.

High humidity and falling temperatures cause the fog to roll in seasonally along the coast of the Arabian Peninsula.

