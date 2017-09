SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT UNTIL 8AM EDT SAT …PATCHY DENSE FOG OVERNIGHT… AREAS OF FOG HAVE DEVELOP ACROSS PORTIONS OF SOUTHERN NEW JERSEY, SOUTHERN DELAWARE, AND SOUTHERN MARYLAND. PATCHY AREAS OF DENSE FOG WILL ALSO OCCUR. DRIVERS ARE URGED TO EXERCISE CAUTION FOR RAPIDLY CHANGING VISIBILITIES. ALLOW EXTRA TIME TO REACH YOUR DESTINATION, AND IF YOU ENCOUNTER FOG, REDUCE SPEED AND INCREASE THE FOLLOWING DISTANCE WITH THE VEHICLE IN FRONT OF YOU.