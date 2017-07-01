SAN DIEGO — Ever since Rule 5 rookie right-hander Miguel Diaz suffered a forearm strain on June 21 against the Chicago Cubs, San Diego Padres manager Andy Green has been asked who might start Saturday night’s game against the Dodgers at Petco Park.

For much of the last nine days, the speculation has focused on one of the three starting pitchers on rehab assignments for the Padres — right-handers Jered Weaver and Trevor Cahill and left-hander Christian Friedrich.

The answer turned out to be D. None of the above.

The Padres announced Friday that left-hander Dillon Overton will officially be promoted from Triple-A El Paso to face the Dodgers and left-hander Rich Hill (4-4, 4.60 ERA).

What does Green know about the 25-year-old Overton, claimed off waivers from the Seattle Mariners on June 19?

Well, Overton did get a haircut since joining the Padres’ organization, losing the long locks he featured as a member of the Oakland A’s and Mariners.

“That’s pretty much all I know about Dillon,” Green said at his Friday afternoon media session. “As soon as we’re done, I plan on meeting him.”

Overton made one start with El Paso, allowing a run, five hits and a walk with two strikeouts in five innings. He had a 6.38 ERA in nine games (one start) with Seattle earlier this season and was 1-3 with an 11.47 ERA in five games (three starts) with Oakland last season.

Meanwhile, Hill will be facing the Padres for the second time this season. He held San Diego to one run and two hits in five innings on April 5 in Los Angeles. That also happened to be the game in which Hill re-developed the blister that cost him two trips to the disabled list.

Hill is 2-3 with a 4.97 ERA in five career starts against the Padres, although he has held San Diego to a .205 batting average (18-for-88). His problem against the Padres has been issuing 13 walks in 25 1/3 innings.

This will be Hill’s 11th start of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.60 ERA. His last outing was against the Angels in Anaheim on Monday when he allowed three runs and four hits in a season-long, seven-inning outing. He suffered the loss as the Dodgers fell 4-0.

Shortstop Cory Seager could return to the Dodgers’ lineup after being held out Friday as he continues to nurse a hamstring he tweaked June 23.

The biggest concern might be the question of any carryover from Friday night when rival managers Dave Roberts and Green were ejected after a heated exchange on the field after the end of the first inning.

Competitively, the Padres haven’t put up much of a fight against the Dodgers since the start of the 2015 season. Los Angeles is 6-1 against San Diego this season and holds a 31-14 edge since the start of 2015. The Padres haven’t won a season series against the Dodgers since 2010.