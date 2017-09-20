Ticket-holding Foo Fighters fans were turned away from the band’s sold-out London concert Tuesday night due to the music group’s new ticket guidelines.

Fans were not allowed to enter the arena if the name on their ticket did not match the one on their ID, the BBC reported. The O2 Arena, which was holding the show, said the policy was implemented by the band.

“At the request of the band, all tickets are being verified for tonight’s show at The O2. All fans are required to show proof of ID. This does mean that some who have bought through secondary sites, including our partner Stubhub, may not be able to see the show,” an O2 Arena spokesperson told The Independent.

The band acknowledged the incident and released a statement.

“Foo Fighters, SJM and the O2 are frustrated and saddened that despite their best efforts, tickets for last night’s show at the O2 fell into the hands of unscrupulous secondary ticket agencies,” the band told the BBC.

“Unfortunately, this meant a small number of fans purchasing bogus tickets from these unscrupulous outlets did not get into the sold-out show.”

The policy affected fans who purchased tickets through StubHub or Viagogo, secondary sites where tickets are sold by the purchaser. The ticket would not have the person who purchased the ticket through the secondary site but it would have the buyer’s name on it instead.

The sites are legal and StubHub is one of the arena’s partners.

Vicky, a fan who was turned away from the show, told BBC’s Newsbeat that when she purchased the ticket there was no disclaimer that told her to bring her ID with her at the show.

“On the O2 website last night it had stated that you had to bring a photo ID with you, but it wasn’t on there before.”

“It meant an awful lot for us to go and see them, so I’m not very happy,” the fan concluded.

The O2 Arena claimed it asked buyers to accept a “pop up” that informed them to bring their photo ID to the show with their ticket.

A number of arenas have begun to turn away people who purchased their tickets through secondary sites, the BBC reported.

StubHub told Newsbeat: “All purchases made on StubHub are backed by our market-leading FanProtect Guarantee, meaning that customers who are denied entry to an event will receive a full refund for their purchase. The problem with putting restrictions on tickets is that there are often unintended consequences…”

SJM, the band’s promoter, asked fans to buy tickets from “legitimate sites” in the future “to ensure they are not defrauded out of their hard-earned money,” the BBC reported.