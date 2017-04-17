Food City 500 entry list for Monster Energy Series at Bristol

After a much needed off weekend, Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers and teams will head to Bristol Motor Speedway for Sunday’s Food City 500.
Pre-race coverage begins at 12:30 p.m. ET with “NASCAR RaceDay” on FS1, followed by race coverage beginning at 1:30 p.m. ET on FOX.
Check out who will be in the 39-car field on Sunday at the 0.533-mile Tennessee short track:
McMurray has earned four top 10s so far this season.
After his Martinsville victory a couple weeks back, Keselowski is looking another win on a short track this weekend.
Dillon only has two finishes inside the top 15 this year, including a 11th-place at Auto Club and a fifth at Martinsville.
Last year’s Bristol night race winner will try to duplicate that feat for his first victory of the season.
Kahne won the spring race at Bristol in 2013.
Bayne is having a solid season with five finishes inside the top 15 in the first seven races.
It’s been a struggle for Patrick this year with only one finish inside the top 20 — a 17th-place result at Atlanta.
Hamlin has one win, six top fives and 10 top-10 finishes at Bristol.
The rookie driver has shown some good speed this season in the No. 13 Germain Racing entry.
It’s only a matter of time before Bowyer scores a victory this season.
Sorenson has scored two 15th-place finishes at Bristol over the course of his career.
Stenhouse is always a force at Bristol with a 10.63 average finish, second behind Chase Elliott among active drivers.
It’s incredible that Joe Gibbs Racing is still winless this season, but Busch could be the driver to get it done this weekend. He has five wins at the 0.533-mile Tennessee short track.
Suarez will race a Cup car at Bristol for the first time on Sunday.
Kenseth has had an up-and-down year so far with three top-10 results, as well as three finishes of 36th or worse.
Blaney is on the cusp of his first career Cup victory, but he has to figure out to close the deal after winning the first two stages only to earn a 12th-place result at Texas.
Logano earned a pair of victories at Bristol after going back-to-back in the night race in 2014 and ’15.
It’s been a struggle for Gaulding and BK Racing teammate Corey LaJoie so far this season.
Elliott earned a fourth-place result in his first Cup race at Bristol a year ago.
Aside from his fifth-place finish in the Daytona 500, Menard’s season isn’t going according to plan.
Newman has two top fives, 16 top 10s and three poles at Bristol.
DiBenedetto scored an incredible sixth-place finish in this race a year ago.
Earnhardt is searching for more speed in his No. 33 Chevy this season.
Buescher earned an impressive fifth-place result in the Bristol night race last year.
Ragan’s 23rd-place finish at Atlanta is his best of the season.
The 2017 Daytona 500 champion is good at Bristol with five wins, nine top fives and 16 top-10 finishes.
The Monster Energy Series points leader has a pair of top 10s in Thunder Valley.
Almirola only has one finish outside the top 20 this year.
Allmendinger is hoping duplicate or even improve on his ninth-place finish in the Bristol night race last season.
The seven-time champion shut up all the critics with his Texas victory.
It’s been a tough road for the young driver this season.
It’s always nice to see the 1990 Daytona 500 champion in the Monster Energy Series field.
Whitt started out the season strong with finishes of 18th and 20th at Daytona and Atlanta, respectively.
Sunday’s race will be Jones’ first in a Cup car at Bristol.
Bristol isn’t the strongest track for this year’s Las Vegas winner with an average finish of 20.86.
LaJoie is hoping to stay out of trouble and keep his No. 83 BK Racing Toyota clean in Thunder Valley.
Earnhardt has one victory at Bristol, but that was all the way back in 2004.
