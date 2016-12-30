Food Lion Recall In All Three Counties

The Delaware Division of Public Health is issuing a voluntary recall of certain House-Autry biscuit and cornbread mixes that were shipped to Food Lion and Harris Teeter grocery stores in all three counties. The recall is on buttermilk cornbread and biscuit mix after milk powder was purchased from Valley Milk Products that contained salmonella. The products were shipped throughout the state, and into Sussex County stores in Milford, Millsboro, Milton, Seaford, Selbyville and Laurel. At this time, no illnesses have been reported, but buyers are urged to take precaution with these products.