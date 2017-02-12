For Chiefs, should it be all about the quarterback?

It’s draft season, something a majority of Kansas City Chiefs fans both love and despise.

It’s a time of hope and renewal, and in some cases, a little white lie here or there (Such as, the Chiefs were only a two-point conversion away from playing for a Super Bowl). Regardless, as we enter what is likely to be a bizarre and nerve-wracking portion of the NFL calendar, this much can be stated: it’s all about the quarterback. And this time, Chiefs fans are fired up about the subject.

I am in no ways advocating for violence or destruction of any property. Now that’s off my chest, if the Chiefs pass on any of the top four signal-callers in the draft for any other position, fans have the right to be angry, cancel season tickets, burn jerseys, storm the gates of Arrowhead, whatever.

The Chiefs, in reality, were not a borderline holding call away from winning a playoff game against the Steelers. They were owned, flat owned, all game. Le’Von Bell rushed for nearly as many yards as Alex Smith threw for (this very stat alone is why I believe quarterback is the top priority in the draft).

The Steelers amassed 395 yards against the Chiefs, including a staggering six scoring drives and another drive that ended on an Eric Berry interception in the end zone. Kansas City was only able to manage 233 yards. That’s not good enough. For all those crying about the hold, just remember, the game would have been tied with the Steelers getting the ball with three timeouts and plenty of time on the clock. If KC doesn’t lose 18-16, it loses 21-18.

Editor’s note: I couldn’t agree more. The Chiefs were not winning that game even if the Eric Fisher hold goes unseen.

Kansas City isn’t close to the Super Bowl. It’s good, but it is not a Super Bowl level team. Watching the Super Bowl, there was no place for Smith in that game. Lets not pretend or fool ourselves into thinking one call by a referee changes the outcome of that game. It doesn’t. Pittsburgh is far and away better then the Chiefs.

And don’t worry, as their young secondary improves and with the possible return of Martavis Bryant, Pittsburgh is even better. Remember, the Steelers had one of the worst secondaries in the AFC this past season, and the Chiefs put up a staggering 172 yards through the air. Keep that stat in mind when you hear people talk about Smith being good enough to lead the team to the Super Bowl. He’s not. Flat out. Perhaps the fact Smith completed 20 passes and still only netted 172 yards is more mind-blowing.

Regardless, you will hear a lot the upcoming weeks about quarterbacks falling in the draft, going in round two, whatever. We want to hear that, because that can mean more signal callers are falling to the Chiefs, more options. Regardless, if any of the top four guys are still on the board, they need to be the guy.

I don’t care what anyone else says about anything else.

I try not to get upset and involved in mock drafts, as someone is trying to guess what a team might do with limited to no information about what the team may be thinking or leaning. Don’t get upset or anything, it’s really a waste of time, effort, energy and is a moot point.

What I will say, if the Chiefs do ignore the position, especially early, well, the quarterback issue gets to hover over the heads of John Dorsey and Clark Hunt.

