For Second Time, Joe Jacoby Named Pro Football Hall Of Fame Finalist

The National Football League announced on Tuesday evening that former Redskins tackle Joe Jacoby, for the second time, has been named a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2017.

Will the second time be the charm for Washington Redskins great Joe Jacoby?

The National Football League on Tuesday evening announced the finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2017, and Jacoby is among the group hoping to have their name called to join the list of the greatest members of the NFL.

The undrafted Louisville product has been a semifinalist seven times now and was a first-time finalist last year before falling just short of enshrinement.

His numbers speak for themselves, though, when it comes to a potential bid into Canton.

Jacoby, one of the 80 Greatest Redskins, played every position but center during his 13-year career with the Redskins, but became one of the league’s top left tackles despite head coach Joe Gibbs originally thinking he was best suited to play defense coming out of college.

“I must have spent 20 minutes telling him about the great chance he had to make the team as a defensive tackle,” Gibbs recalled of a conversation he had in 1981. “He never said a word to me, never corrected me. We already had so many offensive line prospects. I walked out of my office and yelled for Joe Bugel.

“I said, ‘For cripes sake, Joe, why do we need another offensive lineman? You’ve got 18 of them already. We can’t coach that many. If we’ve signed him, can we get out of it?’”

The two-time first-team All-Pro appeared in 170 career regular season games with 148 starts.

From 1983-86, Jacoby was selected to four straight Pro Bowls. He also appeared in 21 career playoff games with 19 starts.

Jacoby, of course, was a member of the fame “Hogs” offensive line that paved the way to three Super Bowl titles for the Redskins in the 1980’s and early 1990’s.

“It was a very special group, a very special time,” Jacoby said. “When you look back on it, it was so special because you see the way things have gone with the Redskins since those years. The players and coaches that went through there – we may not see each other on a day-to-day basis anymore, but when we do get together we re-live some of the great times we had when we were playing.”

Jacoby won’t find out whether or not he finally made the Hall of Fame until next month’s NFL Honors in Houston.

But if he hears his name called, he’ll become 20th member of the organization to be enshrined after spending his entire career with the Redskins.

