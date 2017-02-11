Ford GT formerly owned by Jenson Button heads to auction

A 2005 Ford GT formerly owned by 2009 F1 World Champion Jenson Button will go up for auction later this month.

Of the 4,000 Ford GT’s produced back around 2005, just 101 were sent over to Europe, and only five of those were marked VIP by the Ford National Sales Company. This is one of those five.

While Button sold the V8-powered supercar back in 2011, its current owner has kept it in excellent condition.

Capable of 250 mph and 0-6 mph in 3.5 seconds, this 550-horsepower vehicle won’t be going cheap.

With just 8,350 miles on the clock, the car is expected to sell for anywhere between 250,000 – 300,000 GBP ($310,000 – $375,000 USD).

The vehicle will be auctioned off at the Race Retro Classic Car Sale, which will take place in Stoneleigh Park, England, from Feb. 25-26. Click HERE for more information.