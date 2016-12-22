Ford killing classic V8?

If you ever wanted to be rollin’ in a 5.0, you’d better get on it.

Ford is set to say goodbye to its iconic V8 engine designation for the second time, Ford Authority reports.

Sources tell the website that the automaker is planning to replace the current “Coyote” V8 used in the Mustang and F-150 with a 4.8-liter V8 in 2018.

Ford has not commented on the report.

Ford started marketing its 302 cubic-inch pushrod V8 as the 5.0 in 1978, despite the fact that its displacement was closer to 4.9-liters.

Mustangs proudly wore 5.0 fender badges until 1996, when it was replaced by a “modular” 4.6-liter V8 with overhead cams, but not before it was celebrated in the Vanilla Ice song “Rollin’ in my 5.0.”

There’s no replacement for a classic displacement, though, and when Ford updated the modular engine in 2011 it bumped it up to 4951 cc, which actually does round up to 5.0 liters, and brought the badges back.

But now Ford is downsizing again. To compensate, it will be equipping the new engine with both port and direct fuel injectors, like its turbocharged Ecoboost V6 engines use, to give it both improved power and efficiency.

Song idea: “Ain’t my 4.8 great?”

We’ll see.

