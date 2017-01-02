45.5 F
Rehoboth Beach, DE
Tuesday, January 3, 2017
Forest fire destroys homes in hills above Chilean port city

Forest fire destroys homes in hills above Chilean port city

By FOX News -
28

  • Nora Villarroel, 59, tries to put out the fire in the remains of her burned house in Valparaiso, Chile, Monday, Jan. 2, 2017. The fire, driven by strong winds, swept through forest land in the hills outside the Chilean port of Valparaiso, destroying dozens of homes and sending a pall of heavy smoke down onto the city. (AP Photo/Luis Hidalgo)  (The Associated Press)

  • Two men hug each other during a fire in Valparaiso, Chile, Monday, Jan. 2, 2017. The fire, driven by strong winds, swept through forest land in the hills outside the Chilean port of Valparaiso, destroying dozens of homes, sending a pall of heavy smoke down onto the city and driving the authorities to evacuate hundreds of people. (AP Photo/Luis Hidalgo)

    Two men hug each other during a fire in Valparaiso, Chile, Monday, Jan. 2, 2017. The fire, driven by strong winds, swept through forest land in the hills outside the Chilean port of Valparaiso, destroying dozens of homes, sending a pall of heavy smoke down onto the city and driving the authorities to evacuate hundreds of people. (AP Photo/Luis Hidalgo)  (The Associated Press)

  • Firefighters walk down a ladder while working to control a fire in Valparaiso, Chile, Monday, Jan. 2, 2017. The fire, driven by strong winds, swept through forest land in the hills outside the Chilean port of Valparaiso, destroying dozens of homes, sending a pall of heavy smoke down onto the city and driving the authorities to evacuate hundreds of people. (AP Photo / Luis Hidalgo)

    Firefighters walk down a ladder while working to control a fire in Valparaiso, Chile, Monday, Jan. 2, 2017. The fire, driven by strong winds, swept through forest land in the hills outside the Chilean port of Valparaiso, destroying dozens of homes, sending a pall of heavy smoke down onto the city and driving the authorities to evacuate hundreds of people. (AP Photo / Luis Hidalgo)  (The Associated Press)

SANTIAGO, Chile –  Fire driven by strong winds swept over forest land in the hills outside the Chilean port of Valparaiso on Monday, destroying dozens of homes, injuring at least 19 people and sending a pall of heavy smoke down onto the city.

Authorities said the blaze started Monday afternoon in the Laguna Verde area and spread to Playa Ancha hill, where many wooden houses are located. About 400 people were ordered to evacuate as a precaution, officials said.

Interior Undersecretary Mahmud Aleuy said about 100 homes had been damaged, and regional Gov. Gabriel Aldoney said 500 more houses were “at risk.” Aleuy said 16 of those injured had respiratory problems.

Fire brigades, soldiers and forest workers were in the hills combating the fire, which was fueled by winds up to 25 miles per hour (30 kph), low humidity and high temperatures. The fight was complicated because the area is crisscrossed by many ravines, the roads are narrow and water mains are scarce.

People in Valparaiso wore masks if they ventured into the streets trying to protect themselves against the smoke and fumes.

In 2014, a forest fire destroyed 2,500 homes and killed 15 people in the hills that surround Valparaiso. The colonial-era city known for colorfully painted cliff-top houses was designated a U.N. World Heritage Site in 2003.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

WGMD Radio
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube
© © 2017 Resort Broadcasting Company, LLC, All Rights Reserved - Designed and Managed by DATATECH DIGITAL in association with OXLEY EVERYTHING WEB