Former 'Hills' star Lauren Conrad announces pregnancy

Former &#039;Hills&#039; star Lauren Conrad announces pregnancy

Lauren Conrad arrives at the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic at Will Rogers State Historic Park in Pacific Palisades, Calif.  (AP)

Lauren Conrad is celebrating the new year by announcing she’s expecting a baby.

The 30-year-old former star of MTV’s “Laguna Beach” and “The Hills” posted a picture of her sonogram on Instagram on Monday with the note, “I have a feeling 2017 is going to be the best year yet.”

This will be the first child for Conrad and her 36-year-old musician husband, William Tell. The couple married in 2014.

Since leaving TV, Conrad has worked as a fashion designer and launched a homeware line.

