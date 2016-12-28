Former ASU wrestler John Moraga added to Jan. 15 UFC event

Former Arizona State wrestler John Moraga was added to the Jan. 15 UFC card at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix. Moraga will replace Jussier Formiga, who had to drop out due to injury, in a flyweight division fight against Sergio Pettis.

Moraga is the No. 8-ranked UFC flyweight with a 16-5 career record, including five first-round finishes. He fought featherweight champion Demetrious Johnson for the title in 2013, losing by submission in round 5. Pettis is ranked No. 14 in the flyweight division.

Moraga joins Phoenix area fighters Frankie Saenz, Augusto “Tanquinho” Mendes and Jocelyn Jones-Lybarger on the card, which will be headlined by a featherweight bout between Yair Rodriguez vs. BJ Penn.

Tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster.com or the Talking Stick Resort Arena box office. The card will be televised on FS1.