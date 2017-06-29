Former executive pleads guilty in packaged seafood price fix

A former StarKist tuna company executive has pleaded guilty to price-fixing of packaged seafood sold in the United States.

Prosecutors say the scheme has led to charges against rival tuna company Bumble Bee Foods.

Stephen Hodge, a former StarKist Co. senior vice president, entered his plea in federal court in San Francisco on Wednesday. He is scheduled to be sentenced in March.

Federal prosecutors say Hodge and rival industry executives agreed to fix the prices of packaged seafood.

The U.S. government began investigating price fixing of canned tuna between StarKist, Bumble Bee and Chicken of the Sea more than two years ago.

Two Bumble Bee executives have pleaded guilty to price-fixing, and Bumble Bee has agreed to pay a $25 million fine.