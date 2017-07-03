Former Flyers forward Lyubimov returns to Russia

MOSCOW (AP) Former Philadelphia Flyers forward Roman Lyubimov has decided to return to Russia’s Kontinental Hockey League.

CSKA Moscow announced Monday that Lyubimov signed a three-year deal with the team. Agent Dan Milstein said on Twitter that Lyubimov went home for a chance to play in the Winter Olympics.

NHL players will not participate in the Olympics for the first time since 1994. Lyubimov is the first player to state that intention as a reason for leaving the league.

The 25-year-old Lyubimov had four goals and two assists in 47 games with Philadelphia last season. He had seven goals and seven assists in 52 games during his last KHL season with CSKA Moscow in 2015-16.

