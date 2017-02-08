Former GM Jim Bowden Gives Mariners B for Off-season Moves

Former Reds and Nationals General Manager, Jim Bowden of ESPN released his offseason grades for the AL West today. The Mariners received a solid B. Is that the right grade?

The Seattle Mariners had many holes they needed to address this offseason. Along with the stated goals of getting more athletic in the outfield, GM Jerry Dipoto wanted his team to “be more difficult to play against.”

Dipoto knocked both these items off his checklist.

Bowden calls new left fielder, Jarrod Dyson, "one of the fastest players in baseball and should be good for 40-50 stolen bases."

New right fielder Mitch Haniger, who Bowden reports Dipoto see’s as Kole Calhoun, along with Guillermo Heredia and Ben Gamel, gives the M’s one of the most athletic outfields in baseball.

The Mariners also wanted an upgrade at shortstop and at the top of its lineup. Dipoto knocked bot of these off his checklist with one move. Jean Segura will hit first or second in 2017 and provides both pop and speed.

Dipoto also wanted more reliable starting pitching. After moving on from Taijuan Walker and Nate Karns, he acquired Yovani Gallardo and Drew Smyly, two consistent and reliable starters.

The team also improved its backup catcher position, trading Vidal Nuno for Carlos Ruiz in November. The bullpen was improved by adding non-household names, Mark Rzepczynski, Shae Simmons and James Pazos.

It appears the M’s addressed every major need and did so without giving up Tyler O’Neill or Kyle Lewis. What could they have done to get an A?

First base continues to be a question mark. Somebody like Edwin Encarnacion seemed like an obvious fit, but Dipoto has been clear on one thing; he’s not giving up his draft picks on a 30-something free agent.

The Mariners are in “win now” mode and they really covered all their holes. But they did not go all in. They didn’t sign a “major” free agent but they also didn’t move one of their two major prospects.

All things considered, a B grade is appropriate.

