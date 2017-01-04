Former Gophers coach Jerry Kill rips Minnesota for firing Tracy Claeys

Former Minnesota football coach Jerry Kill was apparently very ticked off when athletic director Mark Coyle fired his successor Tracy Claeys on Tuesday.

Kill went on radio to support the man who replaced him in 2015, blasting Coyle’s handling of the situation, saying the university has “real sensitive issues that are deeper than just football” and making a very pointed vow to avoid the campus altogether.

“I won’t be stepping foot back in the stadium,” Kill said on ESPN1500 radio. “And I won’t be stepping back into the university.”

Claeys lost his job after a 9-4 season that culminated in a surprising bowl win following a near boycott from the players over the university’s response to a sexual assault scandal involving some of the players. Claeys had publicly supported the players in the dispute.

“I was shocked,” Kill also said during the interview, “and I think the coaching profession was shocked.”

Kill is currently the offensive coordinator at Rutgers, which along with Minnesota plays in the Big Ten Conference. Fortunately for Kill, the Scarlet Knights — in the conference’s other division — are not scheduled to play again in the Land of 10,000 Lakes through 2020.