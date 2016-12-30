Former Miami Heat guard Ray Allen named to United State Holocaust Memorial Council

In his retirement, former Miami Heat guard Ray Allen is getting involved in government as part of a council commemorating the Holocaust.

Former Miami Heat guard Ray Allen has been appointed as a member of the United States Holocaust Memorial Council, the White House announced. He is one of three new members appointed by President Barack Obama to the council.

“I am honored that these talented individuals have decided to serve our country. They bring their years of experience and expertise to their roles, and I know they will serve the American people well,” Obama said in a statement.

Established in 1980, the United States Holocaust Memorial Council was created commemorate the Holocaust and to raise private funds to build the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum. Once the museum opened in 1993, the council became the governing board of trustees of the museum.

The council, which meets twice a year, consists of 55 members appointed by the president, in addition to 13 members from other branches of government. Presidential appointments serve for a five-year term.

In the statement, Allen is described as the following:

Walter Ray Allen Jr. is a retired professional basketball player. Mr. Allen played in the National Basketball Association (NBA) for 18 seasons with four teams from 1996 to 2014. He most recently played with the Miami Heat from 2012 to 2014. Mr. Allen played for the Boston Celtics from 2007 to 2012, the Seattle SuperSonics from 2003 to 2007, and the Milwaukee Bucks from 1996 to 2003. He is a 10-time NBA All-Star, won two NBA Championships in 2013 and 2008, and received an Olympic gold medal as a member of the 2000 United States Men’s Basketball Team. Mr. Allen was named USA Basketball Male Athlete of the Year in 1995. Mr. Allen founded the Ray of Hope Foundation in 1997.

More from All U Can Heat

This article originally appeared on