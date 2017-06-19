Former Miss America Venus Ramey dead at age 92

The first red-haired Miss America Venus Ramey died on Saturday at the age of 92.

Born in Ashland, Ramey was crowned in 1944 when she represented Washington, D.C., where she had moved from Kentucky to work during World War II.

She returned to Kentucky in 1990. In 2007 at age 82, Ramey shot out the truck tire of trespassers on her Waynesburg, Kentucky, farm, earning her a guest appearance on “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno.”

The Miss America Organization sent out an email honoring the 1944 Miss America winner, who died in her home-state of Kentucky.

“During Venus’ reign, Miss America was seen as a political activist for the first time, as Venus worked with Senator Kaper of Kansas and Congressman Somner of Missouri in publishing their bills to gain suffrage for the District of Columbia, as well as other Members of Congress to enact women’s rights legislation,” the organization stated. “…Venus leaves behind a lasting legacy. Her memory will live on in the hearts of everyone in the Miss America family and all who had the pleasure of knowing her.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.