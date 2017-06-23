Former Muslim charged with making bomb threat to mosque

Authorities say a former Muslim threatened to blow up a Florida mosque, later telling investigators he was being targeted for converting to Judaism.

A Broward Sheriff’s Office report says 38-year-old Shawkat Mzayek was arrested Thursday and charged with making a false bomb threat.

The Islamic Center of South Florida in Pompano Beach received a call Thursday saying the mosque would be blown up that night. Deputies responded and traced the caller ID to Mzayek. No bomb was found.

The report says that when questioned later at his Sunrise home, Mzayek acknowledged calling the mosque, as well as a Muslim-owned convenience store. Mzayek said the Muslim community considers him a dead man because of his conversion.

Mzayek was being held without bail. Jail records didn’t list an attorney for him.