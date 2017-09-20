Former Powerball winner arrested for sexual assault

A former bodega owner from New Jersey, best known for his massive lottery win in 2013, has reportedly been charged with sexual assault of a minor, the Wayne Patch reported.

Pedro Quezada, 49, was arrested Wednesday for sexually assaulting an underage girl for approximately three years while she was between the ages of 11 and 14, Passaic County Prosecutors said in a statement.

The former bodega owner was the winner of $338 million in the Powerball lottery in March 2013. Quedaza decided to take the lump sum, leaving him with about $152 million after taxes. At the time he told reporters, “I felt pure joy and happiness because I can help my family.”

Prosecutors said, at this point in the investigation, it appears the girl was his only victim, NJ.com reported.

Quedaza was charged with two counts each of first-degree aggravated sexual assault, second-degree sexual assault and one count of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, prosecutors said.

If convicted, Quedaza could face 40 years in jail and would have to register as a sex offender under Megan’s law, reports said.

This is not Quedaza’s first run-in with the law.

The day after he accepted his money, a warrant for his arrest was issued due to unpaid child support, totaling approximately $29,000. According to reports, Quedaza has five children.

And in November 2013, Quedaza was sued by his long-term girlfriend, Inez Sanchez, who claimed she was entitled to a portion of the winnings because Quedaza bought the ticket with money they shared.

The two eventually settled in court, although Sanchez was left with nothing since the pair was never married.