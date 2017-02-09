Former Rangers Pitcher C.J. Wilson Retires to Pursue Racing Career

C.J. Wilson spent seven seasons in a Texas Rangers uniform from 2005-2011. He’s now retiring from the MLB to pursue a career selling and racing cars.

Texas Rangers fans haven’t seen C.J. Wilson with the team since 2011. When had his All-Star going 16-7 2.94 ERA in 34 starts with Texas. After that he went to the Los Angeles Angels signing a five-year $75 million deal.

Wilson did not pitch in the Major Leagues in 2016. He pitched in one minor league game, but was possibly attempting a come back this off-season. Rumors were flying around earlier in the off-season that Wilson would have a showcase for scouts sometime in February.

Well they were right about something, he did announce some pretty big news in February. According to Tommy Tran Wilson recently purchased a car dealership in Fresno and will focus on that full-time.

The two-time All-Star had not pitched in the MLB since July of 2015 with elbow issues. Wilson making an MLB team in 2017 was a long shot. The veteran lefty will put his baseball career in the rear view mirror and focus on his new career in auto racing.

More from Nolan Writin’

In an interview with Tommy Tran of ABC 30, Wilson had this to say “As a pitcher, generally, faster is better. It’s kind of like driving,” “And at the same time it’s also about control. That’s the biggest thing. Mentally, not allowing yourself to get so amped up that you get muscly and kind of flex or whatever.”

The 36-year-old pitcher has been a huge racing fan for pretty much his entire life. Wilson pitched in the World Series with the Rangers in 2010 and 2011. Wilson is stepping away from baseball, but leaves his legacy in Texas. Good luck to him in his new full-time career!

This article originally appeared on

FOX Fantasy Baseball Join or Create a Free League

Play Now!