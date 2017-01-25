Former Redskins Quarterback Ralph Guglielmi Dies At 83

Former Redskins quarterback Ralph Guglielmi has passed away at 83.

According to the AP, a representative of his funeral home in North Carolina confirmed on Monday his death, the cause of which is unknown.

Guglielmi was drafted by the Redskins with the third pick of the 1955 NFL Draft and played intermittently for Washington over four seasons (1955, 1958-60). He would go on to play a total of seven seasons in the NFL with the St. Louis Cardinals, New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles.

In his rookie season, he won all three games he started in Washington, throwing for two touchdowns and 242 yards. His career highs all came in his final year with the Redskins, where he threw for 1,547 yards and nine touchdowns, but he achieved the same kind of success as he did in college.

He is best remembered as a unanimous All-American in his senior year at Notre Dame, where he was the Fighting Irish starter for three seasons, and was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2002.

Throughout his career in South Bend, Guglielmi threw for 3,083 yards and 18 touchdowns while rushing for 200 yards and scoring 12 touchdowns on the ground, finishing fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting in 1954.

That year, he led Notre Dame to a No. 4 national ranking.