Former Tennessee Vols Quarterback Peyton Manning Mobbed by Autograph Seekers at Pebble Beach

Autograph seekers mobbed former Tennessee football quarterback Peyton Manning as he played golf. The Broncos and Colts NFL legend was at Pebble Beach.

It’s not even a week after the Super Bowl in which his arch-nemesis in Tom Brady won his fifth ring, but Peyton Manning still can’t avoid fans.

The future hall-of-famer might as well have been back in Knoxville, as autograph seekers hounded him at 2017 ATT Pebble Beach Pro AM in California. According to Bay Area HQ online, Manning was there for Facebook’s “Million Dollar Hole in One for Charity.”

But as he tried to sign a few autographs, the situation got out of control with fans clamoring to get him to sign something.

See the video here.

[embedded content]

Here’s how the original story described it.

Things seemed to get out of control, on an otherwise amazing day at Pebble Beach, as Peyton Manning, who, last year, won Super Bowl 50 at Levi’s Stadium, tried to accommodate a few autograph requests after participating in Facebook’s Million Dollar Hole in One for Charity. Peyton Manning handled the swarms of autograph seekers, many whom had multiple items of memorabilia ready for the former NFL quarterback. Peyton Manning went on to practice on the course, as he prepared for the big tournament starting today at Pebble Beach.

The best part about this is that Manning was hounded in Tom Brady’s neck of the woods, Northern California.

And he also won the Super Bowl with the Denver Broncos at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. before riding off in the sunset into retirement.

So this is clearly the place for him to be and for him to have fans. He knows if he goes back to Rocky Top that the same thing would likely happen.

Manning is just a huge star everywhere he goes.

