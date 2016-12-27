Former Texas Rangers Pitcher John Barfield Killed in Arkansas

John Barfield was a legend in his home town of Pine Bluff, Arkansas; his performance as a high school pitcher still fondly remembered. The former Texas Rangers pitcher was shot and killed on Christmas Eve outside his house in Little Rock. He was only 52 years old.

A standout pitcher in high school, John Barfield is still remembered fondly in Pine Bluff, Arkansas although over 30 years passed since his senior season. He led his team to a state championship in 1983, the first of four consecutive titles. From there, he went on to college, and was drafted by the Texas Rangers in the 11th round in the 1986 MLB Amateur Draft.

Barfield rose through the minors rapidly, reaching the Majors in 1989 as a September callup. In all, he stayed with the Rangers through the 1991 season, posting an 8-8 record with a 4.72 ERA and a 1.378 WHiP. In his 139.1 innings, Barfield struck out 53 batters while issuing 39 walks, while hitting one batter in his time in the Majors.

Back in the Minors in 1992, Barfield bounced around the minors, playing in four different organizations. His career ended in 1998 following a stint in the Atlantic League. However, he was able to travel the world due to baseball, playing in Mexico, Taiwan, and Japan. He may not have been a star in the Majors, but his journey was rewarding in its own right.

Unfortunately, Barfield saw his life end tragically on Christmas Eve. An acquaintance of Barfield’s, William Goodman, showed up at his house, where he and Barfield got into an argument. Goodman then allegedly produced a gun, shooting Barfield, who was pronounced dead at UAMS Medical Center. He was arrested and charged with first degree murder, the 41st homicide in the city this year.

Barfield leaves behind a legacy that extended beyond his time in the Majors. He was known for his willingness to sign autographs for younger fans, and for his willingness to help teach the game of baseball. He was active in tutoring players, helping them learn the nuances of the game.

We still do not have a lot of details about this tragedy, only the information that Goodman was arrested and that there was a fight. The circumstances surrounding that argument, and the details of what happened, are still a matter of speculation. However, because of one moment of anger, the lives of so many have been irrevocably ruined.

Our thoughts go out to the family of John Barfield, and the Texas Rangers.

