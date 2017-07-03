Former US Navy SEAL returns home after being shot by ISIS
Ephraim Mattos on security. June 1, 2017
(Bernard Genier)
Ephraim Mattos riding on the hood of a Humvee. June 1, 2017
(Bernard Genier)
David Eubank and Ephraim Mattos helping to move an ISIS defector. June 2, 2017
(Bernard Genier)
A man tells how his daughters had been shot in front of him by ISIS just minutes prior. David Eubank listens. June 1, 2017
(The Fireside Journal)
While staying low, Ephraim Mattos surveys the street below littered with dead. June 2, 2017
(Bernard Genier)
“Monkey” and Ephraim Mattos, before the rescue. June 2, 2017
(Bernard Genier)
While under fire, the team follows a single Iraqi tank toward ISIS lines to rescue stranded civilians. June 2, 2017
(Bernard Genier)
Ephraim Mattos is shot in the calf. He runs through ISIS fire to deliver the message that the team needs a Humvee for transport. June 2, 2017
(Bernard Genier)
Mahmoud Darweesh and Ephraim Mattos after the rescue. Mattos being treated at the field hospital set up in a mosque. June 2, 2017
(Bernard Genier)
David Eubank with the rescued girl. June 2, 2017
(Bernard Genier)
The man that the team was able to save. June 2, 2017
(Bernard Genier)
A young boy with a burned face shows the peace sign. May 5, 2017
(The Fireside Journal)
A Nomadic Arab girl after a food distribution in Badush, Iraq. April 2017
(The Fireside Journal)
An Iraqi shepherd cares for a baby that was the product of ISIS raping and torturing the white mother. April 2017
(The Fireside Journal)
Ephraim Mattos treats a man who stepped on glass in Badush, Iraq. April 2017
(The Fireside Journal)
IDPs are loaded into a truck after a midnight escape from ISIS in Badush, Iraq. April 2017
(The Fireside Journal)
Sky Barkley surveys the battle ahead during the Iraqi Army’s frontal assault of ISIS in West Mosul by the 9th Armored Division. May 4, 2017
(The Fireside Journal)
An Iraqi soldier is shot by an ISIS sniper. May 4, 2017
(The Fireside Journal)
Civilians breaking free from ISIS as Iraqi forces invade Mosul. May 4, 2017
(The Fireside Journal)
Sky Barkley treats a little girl during the push into Mosul. May 5, 2017
(The Fireside Journal)
An Iraqi Medic and civilians lift an elderly lady in a wheelchair into the back of a transport truck. May 5, 2017
(The Fireside Journal)
A wounded Iraqi soldier. May 7, 2017
(The Fireside Journal)
Ephraim Mattos waiting for a ride to the front lines with a few Iraqi soldiers. May 2017
(The Fireside Journal)
Sky Barkley giving medical care in Badush, Iraq. April 2017
(Courtesy of Sky Barkley)
Sky Barkley helps distribute baby formula in Badush, Iraq. April 2017
(Courtesy of Sky Barkley)