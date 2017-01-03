Former USC Players React To Rose Bowl Victory On Social Media

Former USC players on Twitter were hyped up on Monday as the Trojans completed a comeback win over Penn State.

USC football completed their epic turnaround in 2016 with another epic turnaround in 2017.

The Trojans trailed Penn State by 14 points entering the fourth quarter, blitz by the Nittany Lions with 28-unanswered points at the end of the second quarter and first five minutes of the third.

Of course, USC raged back, scoring 17 points in the final eight minutes and 15 seconds of the game to win the game.

Social media exploded with reaction to the game from Trojans past and present:

Y’all crazy if you think USC ain’t winning this game — Antwaun Woods Sr. (@AntwaunWoods_) January 3, 2017

Thats that FightOn sh*t we live by… great response to adversity Trojans — Dominique Byrd (@TheRealDByrd) January 3, 2017

Man this game got my heart THUMPING — Brandon J Carswell (@TheDidster) January 3, 2017

Keep hearing @Deontay_Burnett name. Kid can play!!!!! — Hayes Pullard lll (@HayesPullard) January 3, 2017

I love you young dudes man, I SWEAR! ✌✌✌✌✌✌✌✌✌✌✌✌✌✌✌✌✌✌✌ — Dominique Byrd (@TheRealDByrd) January 3, 2017

3 of them Thangs ! 🙏🏾👌🏾🌹@Deontay_Burnett — Kevon Seymour (K1) (@KevonSeymour) January 3, 2017

Sam Darnold is a BEAST!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! — Reggie Bush (@ReggieBush) January 3, 2017

We might have another #1 overall pick on our hands Trojan family!! This kid is unreal!! — Dion Bailey (@dbailey_18) January 3, 2017

What a finish!!!!! Let’s win this Trojans! — Matthew Barkley (@MattBarkley) January 3, 2017

Sam Darnold takes a back seat to no college QB in America, doesn’t matter what class. He’s a freak and poised. #ice #RoseBowl #USCFootball — Sean Salisbury (@SeanUnfiltered) January 3, 2017

Turn up USC — SAVAG£ (@ClaudePelon) January 3, 2017

Let’s go SC!! — Robert Woods (@robertwoods) January 3, 2017

LETS. F**KN GO!!!!!!!! — Dominique Byrd (@TheRealDByrd) January 3, 2017

Let’s go I’m going crazy — Demetrius Wright Jr (@TeamDWright24) January 3, 2017

Rose Bowl Champs!!!! — Lawrence Jackson (@LoJackson94) January 3, 2017

His name is SAM I AM!!! WE #FTFO MY MOTHERPH**KN TROJANS!!!! WIN THE ROSE — Dominique Byrd (@TheRealDByrd) January 3, 2017

SC!!! Nadada mean — Robert Woods (@robertwoods) January 3, 2017

That’s the TRUE meaning of FIGHT ON pic.twitter.com/lZciuji6w2 — Hayes Pullard lll (@HayesPullard) January 3, 2017

Let’s GO!!!!!!! Rose Bowl Champs!!! — Kevin Greene (@KevinGreene81) January 3, 2017

Fight On! — Ryan Kalil (@ryankalil) January 3, 2017

We.Fight.On. Like Trojans. — Lawrence Jackson (@LoJackson94) January 3, 2017

SOOO HYPED LETS GO FELLAS!!!! — Devon Kennard (@DevonKennard) January 3, 2017

So proud of my dogs man !!! They Rose bowl champs !! — Jahleel Pinner (@YesItsMe_JP) January 3, 2017

🌹🌹🌹🍾🍾🍾 — Robert Woods (@robertwoods) January 3, 2017

I told you guys this team was gonna be ok…Sam just outperformed a lot of legendary SC QB’s — Lawrence Jackson (@LoJackson94) January 3, 2017

Iono why tears are dropping, but I love you young dudes, I miss my brother Joe Mac, love all my TROJANS #WORLDWIDE #FTFO ✌✌✌ — Dominique Byrd (@TheRealDByrd) January 3, 2017

Thank you TROJAN FAMILY 🌹. Good to Smell Roses again! — Hayes Pullard lll (@HayesPullard) January 3, 2017

So proud to see my #Trojans take home the #RoseBowl trophy…unbelievable effort by the entire team. Definition of #FightOn — Kris Albarado✌️ (@Albarado19) January 3, 2017

Smell the rosessssss 🌹🌹🌹✌🏼 — Matthew Barkley (@MattBarkley) January 3, 2017

Congrats to those Trojans for fighting back, great performance. Great win @USCCoachHelton @coachtee17 ✌🏾 — Robert Woods (@robertwoods) January 3, 2017

What time to be a Trojan ! Congrats to my dawgs!!! @uscfootball Great Team Win! #FightOn — Xavier Grimble (@justfollowZae23) January 3, 2017

Great win bye the Trojans way to bring it home and finish strong, congrats!! Fight on!!! 🌹🌹🌹 — Leonard Williams (@leonardwilliams) January 3, 2017

Gotta show Love to my lil bro Bo for making that kick ! #FightOn — Kevon Seymour (K1) (@KevonSeymour) January 3, 2017

Believe. Believe. Believe. BEEEEEEEELLLLLLLIIIIEEEEEEEVE!!!!!!!!! — Dominique Byrd (@TheRealDByrd) January 3, 2017

Congrats Trojans!!! Rose Bowl champions!! Fight on!! — Pete Carroll (@PeteCarroll) January 3, 2017

So proud of my boy @MattBoermeester for the GAME WINNING KICK in the rose bowl! #trojanforlife #specialistsforlife #proudalum — Kris Albarado✌️ (@Albarado19) January 3, 2017

LA here I come 😎. WestCoast is the Best Coast 👀#FightOn — Hayes Pullard lll (@HayesPullard) January 3, 2017

Game fucking over ✌🏾🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹 — Keyshawn Johnson (@keyshawn) January 3, 2017

DONT EVER DOUBT US!!! Sammy D is the truth #RoseBowl #USC — Soma Vainuku (@somavainuku) January 3, 2017

USC will always be LAs NFL Team 🙊 — Hayes Pullard lll (@HayesPullard) January 3, 2017

What a game. So proud to be a Trojan!! #FightOn !!!! Get healthy Adoree, they couldn’t have got here without you! — Khaled Holmes (@KhaledHolmes) January 3, 2017

🌹🌹🌹We own the Rose Bowl🌹🌹🌹 — Alex Parsons (@A_Parsons67) January 3, 2017

Kids a stud. 1st rounder in 2018 if he stays healthy. https://t.co/Xuty3wflZA — Tony Boselli (@TonyBoselli) January 3, 2017

I’m so happy for @prod_thurdi! A great person! I told him when he was a freshmen, when he put it all together skies the limit. Congrats bro! — Dion Bailey (@dbailey_18) January 3, 2017

I’m proud of the way USC fought . Y’all played y’all hearts out ! #FightOn #Trojan4Life — Kevon Seymour (K1) (@KevonSeymour) January 3, 2017

N if u don’t know now u know S/O to them sc boys great game by both teams but fell short @Thee_AR15 until next time 💯✊🏿😬😬 — Marqise Lee (@TeamLee1) January 3, 2017

Man i’m emotionally drained.. It’s hard being a Fan!! I feel y’all pain now — Dion Bailey (@dbailey_18) January 3, 2017

WE DID THEM HARD TIMES THRU THE SANCTIONS, I Love you Coach @USCCoachHelton — Antwaun Woods Sr. (@AntwaunWoods_) January 3, 2017

This how we party ! Lets go SC pic.twitter.com/L9N4xll999 — Antwaun Woods Sr. (@AntwaunWoods_) January 3, 2017

Fight on. — Ronnie Lott (@RonnieLottHOF) January 3, 2017

Sam Darnold has a chance to go down as the one of the greatest Trojans of All Time…Ice in his veins! — Matt Leinart (@MattLeinartQB) January 3, 2017

Congrats @USCCoachHelton @coachtee17 !! Y’all were there through the dark with us, Glad to see you guys Prosper!! — Dion Bailey (@dbailey_18) January 3, 2017

Regardless of the refs trying to give them the game, we figured out a way to finish!!! FIGHT ON TROJANS!!! #USC — Taylor Ashton (@TaylorAshton17) January 3, 2017

My teammates are legends. Coach Helton is legend. This game is legend. — Scott Felix (@scottstarrfelix) January 3, 2017

The Trojans DESERVED to win that game. It’s about time we finished and made plays to make it happen! #USC — Taylor Ashton (@TaylorAshton17) January 3, 2017

USC’s 2016 season is now over, but it ended on the highest possible note for Trojans past and present.

More from Reign of Troy

This article originally appeared on