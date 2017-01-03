Former USC Players React To Rose Bowl Victory On Social Media

Former USC players on Twitter were hyped up on Monday as the Trojans completed a comeback win over Penn State.
USC football completed their epic turnaround in 2016 with another epic turnaround in 2017.
The Trojans trailed Penn State by 14 points entering the fourth quarter, blitz by the Nittany Lions with 28-unanswered points at the end of the second quarter and first five minutes of the third.
Of course, USC raged back, scoring 17 points in the final eight minutes and 15 seconds of the game to win the game.
Social media exploded with reaction to the game from Trojans past and present:
Y’all crazy if you think USC ain’t winning this game
— Antwaun Woods Sr. (@AntwaunWoods_) January 3, 2017
Thats that FightOn sh*t we live by… great response to adversity Trojans
— Dominique Byrd (@TheRealDByrd) January 3, 2017
Man this game got my heart THUMPING
— Brandon J Carswell (@TheDidster) January 3, 2017
Keep hearing @Deontay_Burnett name. Kid can play!!!!!
— Hayes Pullard lll (@HayesPullard) January 3, 2017
— Silas Redd Jr. (@ThirdEyeSi_) January 3, 2017
@Deontay_Burnett pic.twitter.com/Rn1W4fYzBB
— Hayes Pullard lll (@HayesPullard) January 3, 2017
I love you young dudes man, I SWEAR!
✌✌✌✌✌✌✌✌✌✌✌✌✌✌✌✌✌✌✌
— Dominique Byrd (@TheRealDByrd) January 3, 2017
3 of them Thangs ! 🙏🏾👌🏾🌹@Deontay_Burnett
— Kevon Seymour (K1) (@KevonSeymour) January 3, 2017
Sam Darnold is a BEAST!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
— Reggie Bush (@ReggieBush) January 3, 2017
We might have another #1 overall pick on our hands Trojan family!! This kid is unreal!!
— Dion Bailey (@dbailey_18) January 3, 2017
Yeeeeaaaaaaaa. Let’s go baby!! #RoseBowl ✌🏽
— Jahleel Pinner (@YesItsMe_JP) January 3, 2017
What a finish!!!!! Let’s win this Trojans!
— Matthew Barkley (@MattBarkley) January 3, 2017
Sam Darnold takes a back seat to no college QB in America, doesn’t matter what class. He’s a freak and poised. #ice #RoseBowl #USCFootball
— Sean Salisbury (@SeanUnfiltered) January 3, 2017
Turn up USC
— SAVAG£ (@ClaudePelon) January 3, 2017
Let’s go SC!!
— Robert Woods (@robertwoods) January 3, 2017
LETS. F**KN GO!!!!!!!!
— Dominique Byrd (@TheRealDByrd) January 3, 2017
Let’s go I’m going crazy
— Demetrius Wright Jr (@TeamDWright24) January 3, 2017
🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈 https://t.co/IDdmSJ6eEf
— Hayes Pullard lll (@HayesPullard) January 3, 2017
Rose Bowl Champs!!!!
— Lawrence Jackson (@LoJackson94) January 3, 2017
His name is SAM I AM!!!
WE #FTFO
MY MOTHERPH**KN TROJANS!!!!
WIN THE ROSE
— Dominique Byrd (@TheRealDByrd) January 3, 2017
Rose Bowl Champions!! Congratulations Trojans, and instant classic!!!!! Fight On!! #RoseBowl #USC #FightOnForever
— Matthew Barkley (@MattBarkley) January 3, 2017
SC!!! Nadada mean
— Robert Woods (@robertwoods) January 3, 2017
That’s the TRUE meaning of FIGHT ON pic.twitter.com/lZciuji6w2
— Hayes Pullard lll (@HayesPullard) January 3, 2017
Let’s GO!!!!!!! Rose Bowl Champs!!!
— Kevin Greene (@KevinGreene81) January 3, 2017
WE ARE SC!!!!!!!! #FightOn ✌🏾
— Jawanza Starling (@JayStar_29) January 3, 2017
Fight On!
— Ryan Kalil (@ryankalil) January 3, 2017
We.Fight.On. Like Trojans.
— Lawrence Jackson (@LoJackson94) January 3, 2017
SOOO HYPED LETS GO FELLAS!!!!
— Devon Kennard (@DevonKennard) January 3, 2017
So proud of my dogs man !!! They Rose bowl champs !!
— Jahleel Pinner (@YesItsMe_JP) January 3, 2017
🌹🌹🌹🍾🍾🍾
— Robert Woods (@robertwoods) January 3, 2017
I told you guys this team was gonna be ok…Sam just outperformed a lot of legendary SC QB’s
— Lawrence Jackson (@LoJackson94) January 3, 2017
Iono why tears are dropping, but I love you young dudes, I miss my brother Joe Mac, love all my TROJANS #WORLDWIDE #FTFO ✌✌✌
— Dominique Byrd (@TheRealDByrd) January 3, 2017
What a great college football game, instant CLASSIC!!! Congrats fellas @CHawk_4 @prod_thurdi @AdoreeKnows @CaliHutch_17
— Dion Bailey (@dbailey_18) January 3, 2017
Thank you TROJAN FAMILY 🌹. Good to Smell Roses again!
— Hayes Pullard lll (@HayesPullard) January 3, 2017
So proud to see my #Trojans take home the #RoseBowl trophy…unbelievable effort by the entire team. Definition of #FightOn
— Kris Albarado✌️ (@Albarado19) January 3, 2017
Smell the rosessssss 🌹🌹🌹✌🏼
— Matthew Barkley (@MattBarkley) January 3, 2017
hell of a game @PennStateFball. #salute
— Silas Redd Jr. (@ThirdEyeSi_) January 3, 2017
Congrats to those Trojans for fighting back, great performance. Great win @USCCoachHelton @coachtee17 ✌🏾
— Robert Woods (@robertwoods) January 3, 2017
What time to be a Trojan ! Congrats to my dawgs!!! @uscfootball Great Team Win! #FightOn
— Xavier Grimble (@justfollowZae23) January 3, 2017
Great win bye the Trojans way to bring it home and finish strong, congrats!! Fight on!!! 🌹🌹🌹
— Leonard Williams (@leonardwilliams) January 3, 2017
Gotta show Love to my lil bro Bo for making that kick ! #FightOn
— Kevon Seymour (K1) (@KevonSeymour) January 3, 2017
Let’s goooooooo !!!! ✌🏾✌🏾✌🏾✌🏾 pic.twitter.com/lUqIxwoE1Q
— Antwaun Woods Sr. (@AntwaunWoods_) January 3, 2017
WE ARE SC!!!!!!! @USC_Athletics @USCCoachHelton PUT SOME RESPECT ON OUR NAMES! #FightOn
— Marcus Martin (@TheRealDoubleMs) January 3, 2017
Believe. Believe. Believe. BEEEEEEEELLLLLLLIIIIEEEEEEEVE!!!!!!!!!
— Dominique Byrd (@TheRealDByrd) January 3, 2017
Congrats Trojans!!! Rose Bowl champions!! Fight on!!
— Pete Carroll (@PeteCarroll) January 3, 2017
So proud of my boy @MattBoermeester for the GAME WINNING KICK in the rose bowl! #trojanforlife #specialistsforlife #proudalum
— Kris Albarado✌️ (@Albarado19) January 3, 2017
LA here I come 😎. WestCoast is the Best Coast 👀#FightOn
— Hayes Pullard lll (@HayesPullard) January 3, 2017
Game fucking over ✌🏾🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹
— Keyshawn Johnson (@keyshawn) January 3, 2017
DONT EVER DOUBT US!!! Sammy D is the truth #RoseBowl #USC
— Soma Vainuku (@somavainuku) January 3, 2017
USC will always be LAs NFL Team 🙊
— Hayes Pullard lll (@HayesPullard) January 3, 2017
FIGHT ONNNNN @USC_Athletics !!!!! ✌🏾✌🏾✌🏾✌🏾✌🏾✌🏾🌹🌹🌹🌹#RoseBowlChamps
— TJ McDonald (@tmcdonaldjr) January 3, 2017
What a game. So proud to be a Trojan!! #FightOn !!!! Get healthy Adoree, they couldn’t have got here without you!
— Khaled Holmes (@KhaledHolmes) January 3, 2017
🌹🌹🌹We own the Rose Bowl🌹🌹🌹
— Alex Parsons (@A_Parsons67) January 3, 2017
Kids a stud. 1st rounder in 2018 if he stays healthy. https://t.co/Xuty3wflZA
— Tony Boselli (@TonyBoselli) January 3, 2017
I’m so happy for @prod_thurdi! A great person! I told him when he was a freshmen, when he put it all together skies the limit. Congrats bro!
— Dion Bailey (@dbailey_18) January 3, 2017
USC Rose Bowl Champs! #FightOnForever 🌹
— SAVAG£ (@ClaudePelon) January 3, 2017
I’m proud of the way USC fought . Y’all played y’all hearts out ! #FightOn #Trojan4Life
— Kevon Seymour (K1) (@KevonSeymour) January 3, 2017
N if u don’t know now u know S/O to them sc boys great game by both teams but fell short @Thee_AR15 until next time 💯✊🏿😬😬
— Marqise Lee (@TeamLee1) January 3, 2017
Rose Bowl Champions! #USC #FightOn #RoseBowl pic.twitter.com/9CpXZjL51N
— Zack Kušnír (@ZackKusnir) January 3, 2017
Man i’m emotionally drained.. It’s hard being a Fan!! I feel y’all pain now
— Dion Bailey (@dbailey_18) January 3, 2017
WE DID THEM HARD TIMES THRU THE SANCTIONS, I Love you Coach @USCCoachHelton
— Antwaun Woods Sr. (@AntwaunWoods_) January 3, 2017
This how we party ! Lets go SC pic.twitter.com/L9N4xll999
— Antwaun Woods Sr. (@AntwaunWoods_) January 3, 2017
Fight on.
— Ronnie Lott (@RonnieLottHOF) January 3, 2017
✌🏿#FightOn
— Marqise Lee (@TeamLee1) January 3, 2017
Rose Bowl Champions🌹 pic.twitter.com/jCRyqZADpX
— Scott Felix (@scottstarrfelix) January 3, 2017
And that’s how it’s done 🌹🌹🌹🌹#tojans #Sc #wartime #usc #win #rosebowl #football #fighton https://t.co/3OsSFXCe31
— CJ GABLE (@CJ_Gable) January 3, 2017
Sam Darnold has a chance to go down as the one of the greatest Trojans of All Time…Ice in his veins!
— Matt Leinart (@MattLeinartQB) January 3, 2017
Rose Bowl Champs!!!! ✌️@TEAM_JUJU9 @AdoreeKnows pic.twitter.com/qx9iP8AITg
— GBOW (@Gerald_Bowman) January 3, 2017
Congrats @USCCoachHelton @coachtee17 !! Y’all were there through the dark with us, Glad to see you guys Prosper!!
— Dion Bailey (@dbailey_18) January 3, 2017
#ForPeetesSake 🙌🏽 Peete Fam pumped UP after that insane #RoseBowl 🌹WIN @USC @RodneyPeete9 @Robinsonpeete @swaggypeete 🏈#FightOn #Trojans pic.twitter.com/Q95Dqs3Ihw
— Holly Robinson Peete (@hollyrpeete) January 3, 2017
Regardless of the refs trying to give them the game, we figured out a way to finish!!! FIGHT ON TROJANS!!! #USC
— Taylor Ashton (@TaylorAshton17) January 3, 2017
My teammates are legends. Coach Helton is legend. This game is legend.
— Scott Felix (@scottstarrfelix) January 3, 2017
The Trojans DESERVED to win that game. It’s about time we finished and made plays to make it happen! #USC
— Taylor Ashton (@TaylorAshton17) January 3, 2017
USC’s 2016 season is now over, but it ended on the highest possible note for Trojans past and present.